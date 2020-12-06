VIDEO: On This Day, December 6- Alex Brightman Stars in SCHOOL OF ROCK on Broadway!
Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical adaptation of the hit family film opened at the Winter Garden Theatre on this day in 2015.
On this day in 2015, Alex Brightman climbed to the top of Mount Rock in the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical adaptation of the hit film School of Rock!
School of Rock opened December 6 at the Winter Garden Theatre, where it played for 1309 performances. Featuring a book by Julian Fellowes, with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Glenn Slater, it starred Alex Brightman, Sierra Boggess, and more.
School of Rock follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn a few extra bucks by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight-A students into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. While teaching these pint-sized prodigies what it means to truly rock, Dewey falls for the school's beautiful, but uptight headmistress, helping her rediscover the wild child within.
