VIDEO: On This Day, December 15- MARY POPPINS Opens On the West End
On this day in 2004, everyone's favorite magical nanny landed on London's West End!
On this day in 2004, everyone's favorite magical nanny landed on London's West End in Disney's stage adaptation of Mary Poppins! The original West End production starred Tony and Olivier Award- nominee Gavin Lee as Bert and Olivier Award-winner Laura Michelle Kelly in the title role.
This first ever staged version of Mary Poppins ran for over 1,250 performances. During this time, the production won two Olivier Awards and an Evening Standard Award.
The Tony Award-winning Broadway production ran for over six years and a subsequent new production of the show, adapted from the original, has enjoyed international record-breaking runs.
Mary Poppins continues to fly around the world spreading her magic to many countries globally. The recent acclaimed London revival, whose terrific cast is featured on this live album, has proved the most successful production yet and hopes to return to the West End next spring.
