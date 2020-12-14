Click Here for More Articles on ON THIS DAY
VIDEO: On This Day, December 14- SHREK THE MUSICAL Opens On Broadway
The opening night cast featured Sutton Foster, Brian d'Arcy James, John Tartaglia, Christopher Sieber, Daniel Breaker and more!
Today we're flashing back to Shrek The Musical, which opened at the Broadway Theatre on this day in 2008.
Shrek the Musical features music by Jeanine Tesori and book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire. The opening night cast featured a slew of Broadway favorites, including Sutton Foster, Brian d'Arcy James, John Tartaglia, Christopher Sieber, Daniel Breaker and more!
Shrek the Musical played for just over a year (441 performances) on Broadway before launching a US tour in 2010 and a slightly re-vamped West End version in 2011.
