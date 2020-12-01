VIDEO: On This Day, December 1- A BRONX TALE Opens On Broadway
The musical featured a Tony-nominated turn from the late Nick Cordero in the iconic role of Sonny.
On this day in 2016, A Bronx Tale the Musical opened on Broadway starring Nick Cordero, Bobby Conte Thornton, Ariana DeBose and more.
A BRONX TALE premiered at the Tony Award-winning Paper Mill Playhouse to critical and popular acclaim in spring 2016. A BRONX TALE opened on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre on December 1, 2016, following previews from November 3. The show ended its Broadway run on August 5, 2018, having played 700 performances and as the second longest running show in the history of the Longacre Theatre.
Based on the one-man show that inspired the now classic film, this streetwise musical takes audiences to the stoops of the Bronx in the 1960s-where a young man is caught between the father he loves and the mob boss he'd love to be. Featuring an original doo-wop score, this is a tale about respect, loyalty, love, and above all else: family.
A BRONX TALE, based on the original direction by two-time Oscar winner Robert De Niro and four-time Tony Award winner Jerry Zaks with choreography by Tony Award winner Sergio Trujillo. The creative team also included: Beowulf Boritt, Scenic Design; William Ivey Long, Costume Design; Howell Binkley, Lighting Design; Gareth Owen, Sound Design; Paul Huntley, Hair & Wig Design; Anne Ford-Coates, Makeup Design; Stewart/Whitley, Casting and Robert Westley, Fight Coordinator. Music Supervision and Arrangements are by Ron Melrose and Orchestrations are by Doug Besterman.
