VIDEO: On This Day, April 19- FUN HOME Opens On Broadway

On this day in 2015, the groundbreaking musical Fun Home began its Broadway run at Circle in the Square.

Based on Alison Bechdel's best-selling graphic memoir, Fun Home features music by Jeanine Tesori, book and lyrics by Lisa Kron and direction by Sam Gold, whose work on this production earned them Tony Awards for Best Score, Best Book and Best Direction.

The Broadway production of Fun Home starred Tony Award-winner Michael Cerveris, Tony-nominees Judy Kuhn, Sydney Lucas, Emily Skeggs, and Beth Malone.

Fun Home had a history-making 18-month run on Broadway, becoming the first Broadway show written by women to win the Best Musical Tony Award and the first Broadway musical with a lesbian protagonist. Within the first year Fun Home had been on Broadway, they celebrated the Supreme Court's triumphant decision on marriage equality, became the first Broadway show to perform on "Late Night with Seth Meyers," welcomed U.N. Ambassador Samantha Power and 17 UN Ambassadors from other nations, and more. Fun Home was also the first Broadway musical of the 2014-2015 season to recoup financially, doing so in only eight months.

Fun Home introduces us to Alison Bechdel at three different ages, revealing memories of her uniquely dysfunctional family - her mother, brothers and volatile, brilliant, enigmatic father - that connect with her in surprising new ways. This intimate and emotional theatrical experience is performed entirely in the round, bringing audiences closer to Alison's story than ever before. A finalist for the Pulitzer Prize, Fun Home is a refreshingly honest, wholly original musical about seeing your parents through grown-up eyes.