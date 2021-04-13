Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: On This Day, April 13- LADY DAY AT EMERSON'S BAR & GRILL Opens On Broadway Starring Audra McDonald

McDonald won her record sixth Tony Award for her virtuosic portrayal of jazz singer Billie Holiday.

Apr. 13, 2021  

On this day in 2014, Audra McDonald returned to Broadway as legendary jazz singer, Billie Holiday, in the musical drama, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill.

1959, in a small, intimate bar in Philadelphia, Holiday puts on a show that, unbeknownst to the audience, will leave them witnesses to one of the last performances of her lifetime. Through her poignant voice and moving songs, one of the greatest jazz singers of all-time shares her loves and her losses.

Written by Lanie Robertson and directed by Lonny Price, Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill recounts Holiday's life story through the songs that made her famous, including "God Bless the Child," "What a Little Moonlight Can Do," "Strange Fruit" and "Taint Nobody's Biz-ness."

The critically acclaimed production broke box office records at the Circle in the Square in New York, and won McDonald her record sixth Tony Award, In the summer of 2017, the show made its West End debut, and nabbed Audra her first Olivier Award nomination.

