VIDEO: Oh What a Beautiful Morning for a Ride on the Subway

Everyone in New York knows any given subway ride can turn into something surprising. Dancers, mariachi bands, it's all part of the experience. But have you ever seen a full Broadway musical during your commute?

Actor and YouTuber Bret Shuford assembled a group of friends and decided to treat a handful of unwilling New Yorkers to OKLAHOMA aboard the 7 train. Watch the hilarious result below!

Additional 'cast members' include: Matthew Solomon, Chloe Lind, Felicia Fitzpatrick, Ryan Vona, Lisa Frechette, Denis Lambert, Stephen Hanna, Becca Petersen, Allison Guinn, Ruby Lewis, and Hannah Florence.

Bret Shuford has established himself as a leader within the New York theatrical community as an actor and as the Broadway Life Coach. His Broadway credits include Cirque du Soleil's Paramour, Amazing Grace, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, as well as numerous National Tours and concerts. As a working actor, he has numerous film credits, including The Wolf of Wall Street. His successful YouTube channel shares behind-the-scenes adventures of a Broadway Life with his Broadway Husband Stephen Hanna, as well as original content.

Related Articles