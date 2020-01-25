FROZEN 2
VIDEO: Norwegian Musician Leo Moracchioli Performs a Metal Cover of 'Into the Unknown' From FROZEN 2

Article Pixel Jan. 25, 2020  

We've seen a lot of covers of Into the Unknown from Frozen 2, but here's a new unique one from Norwegian musician Leo Moracchioli. Moracchioli took to Youtube to upload a metal cover of the Disney song, originally sung by Idina Menzel, complete with Elsa costume. Check it out below!

From the Academy Award®-winning team-directors Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, producer Peter Del Vecho and songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez-and featuring the voices of Idina Menzel, Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff and Josh Gad, Walt Disney Animation Studios' "Frozen 2" opened in U.S. theaters on Nov. 22, 2019.

The song Into The Unknown has been nominated for an Oscar for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song). Frozen 2 is also now the highest-grossing animated film of all time, bringing in $1.325 million globally, topping its predecessor which made $1.281 million.

Why was Elsa born with magical powers? What truths about the past await Elsa as she ventures into the unknown to the enchanted forests and dark seas beyond Arendelle? The answers are calling her but also threatening her kingdom. Together with Anna, Kristoff, Olaf and Sven, she'll face a dangerous but remarkable journey. In "Frozen," Elsa feared her powers were too much for the world. In "Frozen 2," she must hope they are enough.

