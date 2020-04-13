VIDEO: Nick Cordero's Wife, Amanda Kloots, Shares Update on Her Husband's Health
Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, has shared an update on the health of her husband, who has been in the ICU due to COVID-19.
"The doctors are still concerned about his right leg and we need him to start making small responses off sedation," Kloots writes. "These are the next two goals that need to happen."
Kloots said that she was able to see Nick via FaceTime, her first time seeing him since dropping him off at the ER, 12 days prior.
"I told him he had to fight," she writes. "I told him he is strong and can do this."
Kloots had previously asked Nick's friends, family, fans, and loved ones to join her in dancing and singing along to the song, "Got a Lot o' Livin' to Do" in honor of Nick. The health update was accompanied by a video of herself singing the song with she and Nick's baby son, Elvis, in her arms.
Watch the video below:
Thank you to everyone who joined me in singing and dancing for @nickcordero1 today with us! I was blown away by the love and support across the world! When I got to FaceTime with him today it was the first time I'd see him since dropping him off at the ER 12 days ago. I told him he had to fight. I told him he is strong and can do this. I said, "You got a whole lot of living to do!" Then I remembered this song. The moment lifted my spirits, shifted energies and brought a new hope to this story. The doctors are still concerned about his right leg and we need him to start making small responses off sedation. These are the next two goals that need to happen. ?? I will continue to sing, dance and play this song everyday until you are home Nick Cordero!
A post shared by AK! ⭐️ (@amandakloots) on Apr 12, 2020 at 10:01pm PDT
Nick Cordero played 'Earl' in the Broadway smash hit Waitress and starred in A Bronx Tale. Nick played 'Cheech' in Woody Allen & Susan Stroman's Bullets Over Broadway, for which he earned 2014 Tony & Drama Desk nominations, and Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Awards. Nick also appeared on Broadway as 'Dennis' in Rock Of Ages, as well as the 1st National Tour. Other NY theater includes Nice Girl (LAByrinth), Brooklynite (Vineyard), The Toxic Avenger (New World Stages). Film/TV credits include "Queer As Folk" (Showtime), "Lilyhammer" (Netflix), "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC/Universal), A Stand Up Guy (2B Films), Going In Style (Warner Bros.).
