VIDEO: Nick Cordero's Wife, Amanda Kloots, Shares Update on Her Husband's Health

Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, has shared an update on the health of her husband, who has been in the ICU due to COVID-19.

"The doctors are still concerned about his right leg and we need him to start making small responses off sedation," Kloots writes. "These are the next two goals that need to happen."

Kloots said that she was able to see Nick via FaceTime, her first time seeing him since dropping him off at the ER, 12 days prior.

"I told him he had to fight," she writes. "I told him he is strong and can do this."

Kloots had previously asked Nick's friends, family, fans, and loved ones to join her in dancing and singing along to the song, "Got a Lot o' Livin' to Do" in honor of Nick. The health update was accompanied by a video of herself singing the song with she and Nick's baby son, Elvis, in her arms.

Nick Cordero played 'Earl' in the Broadway smash hit Waitress and starred in A Bronx Tale. Nick played 'Cheech' in Woody Allen & Susan Stroman's Bullets Over Broadway, for which he earned 2014 Tony & Drama Desk nominations, and Outer Critics Circle and Theater World Awards. Nick also appeared on Broadway as 'Dennis' in Rock Of Ages, as well as the 1st National Tour. Other NY theater includes Nice Girl (LAByrinth), Brooklynite (Vineyard), The Toxic Avenger (New World Stages). Film/TV credits include "Queer As Folk" (Showtime), "Lilyhammer" (Netflix), "Law & Order: SVU" (NBC/Universal), A Stand Up Guy (2B Films), Going In Style (Warner Bros.).





