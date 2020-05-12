Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Nick Adams Goes Live on BroadwaySF's Instagram

Nick Adams went live on Instagram for BroadwaySF on May 8!

Adams reminisces about the National Tour of FALSETTOS and originating the role of Adam/Felicia in PRISCILLA, QUEEN OF THE DESERT.

Check out the full video below!

Nick Adams was nominated for the 2011 Astaire Award for Best Male Dancer and was honored by the American Theater Hall of Fame with a fellowship for his performance in Priscilla. He originated the role of Angelique in the Tony Award winning 2010 revival of La Cage aux Folles. Also on Broadway: A Chorus Line, Guys and Dolls, Chicago and The Pirate Queen. TV and Film credits include: Sex and the City 2, An Englishman in New York, "As the World Turns," "Guiding Light," "Dancing with the Stars," "Rosie Live," "The Kennedy Center Honors" and "The Tony Awards." Concerts: Birdland, Erie Philharmonic, Boston Pops, Cincinnati Pops. Training: BFA Boston Conservatory. Nick has been featured in several national media outlets including the covers of Dance Spirit and Instinct Magazine.

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



