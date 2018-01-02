VIDEO: Netflix Shares Teaser for A SERIES OF UNFORTUNATE EVENTS Season Two

Netflix has shared a new teaser for Season Two of A SERIES OF UNFORTUNATE EVENTS, premiering worldwide on March 30th. Check it out below! Based on the internationally best selling series of books by Lemony Snicket (aka Daniel Handler), season two of the Netflix original series plunges further into the epic world of this darkly comedic mystery. Season Two will star Broadway alum Neil Patrick Harris (HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH, ASSASSINS) and new cast member and Tony winner Roger Bart. (DISASTER, THE PRODUCERS, YOU'RE A GOOD MAN, CHARLIE BROWN)

Executive produced by Emmy Award-winner Barry Sonnenfeld and Daniel Handler - the new season of A Series of Unfortunate Events consists of ten cinematic one-hour episodes, and premieres worldwide spring 2018, exclusively on Netflix. Starring Emmy and Tony Award-winner Neil Patrick Harris, A Series of Unfortunate Events recounts the tragic tale of the Baudelaire orphans - Violet, Klaus, and Sunny - and their extraordinary encounters with the devious Count Olaf who will stop at nothing to get his hands on their inheritance. Foiling his many dastardly plans and disguises, the young siblings discover clues to their parents' mysterious death, links to a covert organization, and begin to unlock long-held family secrets.

Malina Weissman, Louis Hynes, Presley Smith, Patrick Warburton and K. Todd Freeman (among others) return for season two. New additions to the cast include (but are not limited to) Lucy Punch, Nathan Fillion, Tony Hale, Sara Rue and Roger Bart.

