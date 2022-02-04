VIDEO: Netflix Releases Happy Birthday Message to Jonathan Larson

Netflix has released a new video in tribute to Jonathan Larson on what would have been his 60th birthday.

The video features footage from tick, tick...BOOM! which stars Tony-winner Andrew Garfield as the legendary composer. The video also features the film's stars, including Vanessa Hudgens, Alexndra Shipp, and Robin de Jesús, plus real footage of Larson himself.

tick, tick... BOOM! is the autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, who revolutionized theater as the creator of Rent. The film marks the directorial debut of In the Heights and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The film follows Larson as a young theater composer who's waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Days before he's due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere: from his girlfriend Susan (Alexandra Shipp), who dreams of an artistic life beyond New York City; from his friend Michael (Robin de Jesús), who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security; amidst an artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic. With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?

Watch the new video here: