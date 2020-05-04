VIDEO: Neil Patrick Harris Announces Today's AFI Movie Club Pick STAR WARS

Neil Patrick Harris announces today's AFI Movie Club selection: STAR WARS: EPISODE IV - A NEW HOPE.

Watch his announcement below!

The film has been a consistent fixture on AFI's various lists of America's greatest movies - first appearing at #15 on the original AFI's 100 Years...100 Movies list. The film also boasts contributions by no fewer than three AFI LIFE ACHIEVEMENT AWARD recipients - writer/director George Lucas, star Harrison Ford and composer John Williams!

AFI Movie Club is a newly launched free program to raise the nation's spirits by bringing artists and audiences together - even while we are apart. AFI shines a spotlight on an iconic movie each day, with special guests announcing select AFI Movies of the Day in short videos posted on AFI.com and social media platforms. Audiences can "gather" at AFI.com/MovieClub to find out how to watch the featured movie of the day with the use of their preexisting streaming service credentials. The daily film selections are supported by fun facts, family discussion points and exclusive material from the AFI Archive to enrich the viewing experience.





