VIDEO: National Theatre's DEATH OF ENGLAND: DELROY is Available to Stream Beginning Today
Death of England: Delroy is streaming for free from 7pm UK time on Friday 27 November
Watch Clint Dyer and Roy Williams' Death of England: Delroy beginning today on YouTube! Michael Balogun stars as Delroy.
The play explores a Black working class man searching for truth and confronting his relationship with Great Britain.
Death of England: Delroy was the first live production at The National Theatre since closing its doors due to Coronavirus. In October 2020, new national Coronavirus measures sadly meant the production was forced to close mid-way through its run.
The play was filmed on its opening and closing night on Wednesday 4 November. Death of England: Delroy is streaming for free from 7pm UK time on Friday 27 November. It will be available on demand until 7pm UK time on Saturday 28 November.
Death of England: Delroy is rated 12+. The play contains flashing lights, adult themes and strong language, some of which is racially offensive. The running time is 90 mins with no interval. It is subtitled.
Tune in below!
