VIDEO: NBC Launches R.I.S.E AMERICA High School Theatre Grant Program

In conjunction with its new theatre drama, RISE, NBC has created R.I.S.E. America, a program that grants a half-million dollars to high school theatre programs across the country.

R.I.S.E. (Recognizing and Inspiring Student Expression) America will award 50 high schools a $10,000 grant that will enable them to enhance or revitalize their theatre programs. The winning schools can use the grant money to cover various critical needs, including master classes and production expenses. Eligible high schools can apply at NBC.com/Rise until next Tuesday, Feb. 6 with winning schools announced in March. Learn more about the program in the video below!

"Rise" premieres on Tuesday, March 13th at 10pm ET/PT following the season finale of "This Is Us," and debuts in its regular time period on Tuesday, March 20th at 9pm ET/PT on NBC.

From Jason Katims, executive producer and showrunner of "Friday Night Lights" and "Parenthood," and "Hamilton" producer Jeffrey Seller comes a heartening new drama about finding inspiration in UNEXPECTED places. When dedicated teacher Lou Mazzuchelli (Josh Radnor) sheds his own self-doubt and takes over the school's lackluster theater department, he galvanizes not only the faculty and students but the entire working-class town.



The cast includes Josh Radnor, Rosie Perez, Auli'i Cravalho, Damon J. Gillespie, Marley Shelton, Rarmian Newton, Ted Sutherland, Amy Forsyth, Casey W. Johnson, Taylor Richardson, Joseph Tippett, and Shirley Rumierk.



"Rise" is created by Jason Katims, who serves as showrunner and executive producer. Jeffrey Seller, Flody Suarez and Michelle Lee also executive produce. Mike Cahill directs and executive produces the pilot.



"Rise" is produced by Universal Television, True Jack Productions and Seller Suarez Productions.

