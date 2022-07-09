VIDEO: Ms. Guidance- Episode 2 | The Importance of Being Jenny

BroadwayWorld is very excited to bring you a new web series, Ms. Guidance. Directed by Van Hansis and Melodie Sisk and written by James Ryan Caldwell, the six-episode series will air every Wednesday exclusively here at BroadwayWorld.

The series stars Amber Gray (Hadestown, MacBeth), Van Hansis (Eastsiders), Tyler

Hanes (Cats, Fosse/Verdon), Ian Unterman (Dopesick), Calli Alden (Bring It On), and

Tony Award Winner Adriane Lenox (Doubt). It features Mark Boyett (The Tender Bar),

Sam Faulkner (WILD: A Musical Becoming), Andrew Hollinger (This Is Us), Erin

Kommor (Rise), Ginna Le Vine (Blue Bloods), Antonio Marziale (Alex Strangelove),

Ashley Austin Morris (Inventing Anna), Amy Russ (Orange Is the New Black), Nikki

Snelson (Legally Blonde), Kit Williamson (Mad Men), Marco Zunino (Chicago),

Michael Urie (Grand Horizons, Ugly Betty) and introduces Elliotte Crowell as Jenny

Bump.

In today's episode: Loch Hillʼs most famous alum, struggling C-list actor Walker Pate, descends on the campus to bestow a generous scholarship to one lucky student. Jenny uses Walkerʼs visit as an opportunity to audition for a role in his latest film, "Substitute Prostitute." Porsche letʼs her hair down, hoping to win the scholarship. And Pistol struggles to make room for Walkerʼs oversized ego.