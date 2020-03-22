VIDEO: Michael Urie Performs HAMLET as Arnold Beckoff from TORCH SONG
Michael Urie has taken the #ShakespeareChallenge to a new level! The actor took to Twitter to post a video of himself performing Hamlet as Arnold Beckoff from Torch Song.
"I was lucky enough to play Arnold Bekhoff in [Torch Song] Off Broadway, then Hamlet at [Shakespeare in DC], then Arnold again ON Broadway, then Hamlet again - somewhere along the way, I guess I got confused," Urie writes.
Watch the video below!
Is the world ready for @michaelurie performing Hamlet as Arnold Beckoff from TORCH SONG? Is it exactly what we need in times like this? We think: yas! #ShakespeareChallenge pic.twitter.com/JNTCS243vn- Shakespeare Theatre Company (@ShakespeareinDC) March 20, 2020
Ok here's the rest of it... #shakespearechallenge @ShakespeareinDC pic.twitter.com/ZY4PnLf252- Michael Urie (@michaelurie) March 21, 2020
