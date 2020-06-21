VIDEO: Michael Ball Shows Off His Moves With New Installment of #BoogieWithBall
Michael Ball is showing off his moves in a new #BoogieWithBall video on Twitter!
"Very tricky complex choreography," he writes. "Our 47th attempt. Don't judge me."
Check out the video below!
Ok #boogiewithball....very tricky complex choreography ?. Our 47th attempt. Don't judge me??@BBCRadio2 you try it!!! Xx pic.twitter.com/0Ssk2X3EKV- Michael Ball OBE (@mrmichaelball) June 21, 2020
Michael Ball's theatre credits include: Edna Turnblad in Hairspray (West End, UK tour, whatsonstage and Olivier Award 2008); Hajj/The Poet in Kismet (ENO); Gilbert & Sullivan's Patience (New York City Opera); Count Fosco in The Woman in White (West End/Broadway); Caractacus Potts in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang (West End); Alone Together (one-man show Donmar Warehouse; Theatre Royal, Haymarket); Stephen Sondheim's Passion (West End); Aspects of Love (West End/Broadway); The Phantom of the Opera (West End); Marius in the original production of Les Miserrables (West End) and more.
A multi-platinum recording artist and dynamic live performer, Michael's numerous theatre/open air concert tours in the UK and abroad include his Proms debut in 2007 and sellout concerts at the Sydney Opera House. His 11th concert DVD, Heroes Live, was released in 2011.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Disney+ has shared a first look Lin-Manuel Miranda, Phillipa Soo, and Leslie Odom, Jr. in the Hamilton film, coming to the streamer on July 3!... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda Calls Out John Bolton for HAMILTON Rip-Off
John Bolton releases a book next week and the title is... familiar. The former National Security Advisor was called out on Twitter today by Lin-Manuel... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Shares Updates on Nick Cordero's Recovery Process- 'He is Awake and He's in There'
As friends and family continue to wait for good news about Nick Cordero's recovery, his wife, fellow Broadway veteran Amanda Kloots, took to Instagram... (read more)
Amanda Kloots Shares Update on Nick Cordero's Health and Celebrates Their First In-Person Visit
Amanda Kloots has shared a health update on her husband, Nick Cordero, as well as the good news that she is finally able to have in-person visits with... (read more)
Andrew Lloyd Webber Plans London Palladium Test In July To Prove Theatres Can Reopen
Speaking on BBC Radio 4's Today programme this morning (19 June), composer Lord Andrew Lloyd Webber announced that he's going to run a reopening test ... (read more)
VIDEO: HAMILTON Releases Tribute In Honor of Juneteenth
Hamilton has released a video tribute in honor of Juneteenth. ... (read more)