VIDEO: Michael Arden Sings 'One Kind Word' to Celia Keenan-Bolger in New #EncoresArchives
New York City Center is presenting the #EncoresArchives series! They will be posting daily highlights from their musical theater vault from Encores!, Encores! Off-Center, and Gala productions.
The most recent video features Michael Arden singing 'One Kind Word' to Celia Keenan-Bolger from the 2008 Encores! production of Juno.
Watch the video below!
Juno was a great example of a score that had to be reassembled from multiple sources, while some missing orchestra parts needed to be reconstructed. #EncoresArchives Here Michael Arden sings Marc Blitzstein's lovely "One Kind Word," original orchestration by Robert Russell Bennett, guest music director Eric Stern. ?: @michaelarden & @celiakb "One Kind Word" Encores! Juno 2008
A post shared by New York City Center (@nycitycenter) on May 6, 2020 at 8:04am PDT
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Barbra Streisand has released a new music video for the song 'You'll Never Walk Alone'!... (read more)
Cameron Mackintosh Believes Theatre Will Not Come Back Until 'Early Next Year'
Producer Cameron Mackintosh chatted with Michael Ball this morning on his BBC Radio 2 show, where he provided his insight on what he thinks the future... (read more)
VIDEO: Cast Members From RENT Around the World Create 'No Day But Today' Video in Honor of Frontline Workers
Cast members from various productions of Rent around the world have virtually joined forces for a video in honor of the frontline heroes.... (read more)
THE SHOWS MUST GO ON! Will Continue With BY JEEVES This Weekend
Andrew Lloyd Webber's The Shows Must Go On! continues this week with By Jeeves, this Saturday, May 9!... (read more)
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Barbra Streisand, Idina Menzel, Ben Platt, and More Set For Robin Hood's RISE UP NEW YORK! Virtual Telethon
Robin Hood, New York's largest poverty-fighting organization, and iHeartMedia will join together with New York television and radio stations to air a ... (read more)
VIDEOS: Eva Noblezada, Lea Salonga, Eden Espinosa, and More Perform Lockdown Duets
Stage star Alistair Brammer has launched Lockdown Duets, a new Instagram series 'connecting Broadway stars and West End stars in solidarity to sing du... (read more)