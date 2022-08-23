Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Death Of A Salesman
VIDEO: Meet the Stars of Broadway-Bound DEATH OF A SALESMAN

Death of a Salesman will open on October 9, 2022 at the Hudson Theatre.

Aug. 23, 2022  

Rehearsals are officially underway for the upcoming Broadway production of Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman, which is due to open on October 9 at the Hudson Theatre (141 West 44th Street) for a strictly limited 17-week engagement, with preview performances beginning Saturday, September 17.

The cast is led by Olivier Award nominee Wendell Pierce and Olivier Award winner and 2022 Tony Award® nominee Sharon D Clarke, who reprise their roles as Willy and Linda Loman. They are joined by Khris Davis as Biff, McKinley Belcher III as Happy, and Tony Award® winner André De Shields as Willy's brother, Ben. Additional cast includes Blake DeLong as Howard/Stanley, Lynn Hawley as The Woman/Jenny, Grace Porter as Letta/Jazz Singer, Kevin Ramessar as Musician, Stephen Stocking as Bernard, Chelsea Lee Williams as Miss Forsythe, and The Wire's Delaney Williams as Charley

The company just met the press and BroadwayWorld was on hand for the big day! Check out interviews with the cast in the video below.

Death of a Salesman
Click Here to Watch the Video!play


