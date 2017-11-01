VIDEO: Meet the Royal Family- Caissie Levy & Patti Murin Gear Up for FROZEN on Broadway

Following its out-of-town tryout in Denver, Frozen will join Disney hits Aladdin and The Lion King on Broadway, beginning performances at the St. James Theatre on Thursday, February 22, 2018 and opening mid-March 2018. The cast is led by Caissie Levy as Elsa and Patti Murin as Anna, and you can go behind the scenes with the 'sisters' below!

Based on the 2013 film written by a trio of Oscar winners, Frozen features music and lyrics by the creators of the film score Kristen Anderson-Lopez (Up Here, Winnie the Pooh, In Transit) and EGOT-winner Robert Lopez (Avenue Q, The Book of Mormon, Up Here) and a book by Jennifer Lee (Zootopia, Wreck-It Ralph), the film's screenwriter and director (with Chris Buck). Frozen won 2014 Oscars for Best Song ("Let It Go") and Best Animated Feature.

Frozen's director is Michael Grandage, a Tony Award winner (Red) and director of three Olivier Award-winning Outstanding Musicals (Merrily We Roll Along, Grand Hotel and Guys and Dolls), and Rob Ashford, Tony Award winner (Thoroughly Modern Millie) and multiple Tony and Olivier Award nominee, is choreographer.

Murin and Levy are joined by Jelani Alladin as Kristoff, Greg Hildreth as Olaf, John Riddle as Hans, Robert Creighton as Duke of Weselton, Kevin Del Aguila as Oaken, Timothy Hughes as Pabbie and Andrew Pirozzi as Sven. Audrey Bennett and Mattea Conforti are Young Anna, and Brooklyn Nelson and Ayla Schwartzare Young Elsa. Alyssa Fox is the standby for Elsa, and Aisha Jackson is the standby for Anna.

