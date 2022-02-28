VIDEO: Mary Wiseman and Rebecca S'manga Frank Toast to LCT3's AT THE WEDDING

In just days, Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3 will present its world premiere production of AT THE WEDDING, a new play by Bryna Turner, directed by Jenna Worsham. Before previews begin on March 5, BroadwayWorld is giving you an exclusive look at what the new play is all about with Cocktails & Conversations, featuring two of it stars- Mary Wiseman and Rebecca S'manga Frank!

A story of loss, love and redemption, Bryna Turner's new comedy At The Wedding follows the world's loneliest (and wittiest) single woman, Carlo (to be played by Mary Wiseman), as she crashes her ex-girlfriend's wedding to a man. Through a series of flirtations, conversations, and collisions with past lovers, old enemies, new friends and perfect strangers, Carlo strives to understand whether or not heartbreak is a permanent human condition.

AT THE WEDDING will have sets by Maruti Evans, costumes by Oana Botez, lighting by Oona Curley, and sound by Fan Zhang. Katie Kennedy is the Stage Manager.