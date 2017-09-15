VIDEO: Mandy Gonzalez is 'Fearless' as She Belts Out New Lin-Manuel Miranda Tune at ¡VIVA BROADWAY!

Tonight at the Viva Broadway! celebration hosted by Tony Award-winner, Lin-Manuel Miranda and star of stage and screen, John Leguizamo, Hamilton's current Angelica Schuyler, Mandy Gonzalez, debuted a new song from her solo record.

The track titled, "Fearless" was written for Gonzalez by Miranda, and captures the trials and hopes of the immigrant story, delivering an inspirational and emotional message with an upbeat sound.

Theatre journalist, Howard Sherman, was on hand at the event and captured footage of Mandy debuting the tune, which she dedicated to "the Dreamers." See video of Mandy debuting the song below!

Fearless - the remarkable debut solo recording bridging pop and R&B from Broadway and TV star Mandy Gonzalez - will be released in digital formats on October 20. For this special seven-track album, Mandy delivers new, original songs from some of the most accomplished writers in the music industry, including Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jennifer Nettles, Bill Sherman, and Tom Kitt.

Fearless also features a powerful duet with Mandy and Christopher Jackson, the Hamilton star who was featured opposite Gonzalez on Broadway for In the Heights. Mandy adds an intimate new version of her signature song, "Breathe," and a total remake of the classic "Que Será, Será."

Digital pre-order begins today, September 15 at Fearless.us. Customers who pre-order the album will receive a download of the title song, "Fearless" - written by Lin-Manuel Miranda- on October 6, in advance of public availability on October 20.

Mandy Gonzalez, with Fearless, will be the first artist launched on a new imprint under the Arts Music umbrella recently formed by Warner Music Group.

Gonzalez will perform selections from the album at New York's legendary supper club Café Carlyle from October 24 toNovember 4.

Mandy Gonzalez is currently starring in the Broadway musical sensation Hamilton as Angelica Schuyler. She is also known for originating the role of Nina Rosario, in her brilliant performance in the Tony Award winning, Lin-Manuel Miranda Broadway musical In the Heights, a role she originally created Off-Broadway at 37 Arts and which received a Drama Desk Award. She starred as Elphaba in the Broadway production of Wicked, blowing the roof off of New York's Gershwin Theatre each night as she belted out signature song "Defying Gravity" and for which she was rewarded with a Broadway.com Award for "Best Replacement." Other Broadway roles include Princess Amneris in the Elton John and Tim Rice musical Aida and the Broadway show Lennon where she portrayed multiple roles including that of Beatles' icon John Lennon. Mandy made her Broadway debut in Jim Steinman's Dance of the Vampires starring opposite Michael Crawford. Mandy received an OBIE Award and overwhelming critical praise for her performance in the Off-Broadway production of Eli's Comin', directed by Diane Paulusand based on the music and lyrics of renowned singer-songwriter Laura Nyro.

Equally at home on the big and small screen, she has appeared in Across the Universe, directed by Julie Taymor; After, starring opposite Pablo Schreiber and Man on a Ledge, with Sam Worthington. Most recently, Mandy had a recurring role on the ABC drama thriller "Quantico." On Sunday evenings, television viewers can find her working at The White House on the CBS breakout hit "Madam Secretary." Mandy can be heard as the voice of Mei in Disney's Mulan 2. She performs concerts in prestigious venues across the U.S. and around the world.

Related Articles