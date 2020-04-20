VIDEO: Mandy Gonzalez Sings Fire Escape/How Far I'll Go Mashup in New #54BelowatHome
Following a postponement of programming due to the COVID-19 developments, Feinstein's/54 Below is opening its vaults and launching a series of streamed performances to provide theater fans everywhere with artistic content from their favorite artists.
Watch Mandy Gonzalez perform a mashup of "Fire Escape," a song cut from In The Heights, and "How Far I'll Go," from Moana!
The inspiring and powerful @_mandygonzalez delivers a mashup of "Fire Escape," a song cut from In The Heights, and "How Far I'll Go," from Moana, and both by @Lin_Manuel. #54BelowatHomehttps://t.co/oxkCLQIV7w- Feinstein's/54 Below (@54Below) April 20, 2020
Streamed performances will be available on the Feinstein's/54 Below YouTube channel. Fans are encouraged to subscribe to the channel to receive updates and schedule changes.
