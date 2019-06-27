VIDEO: MEAN GIRLS Cast Teams Up With the Youth Pride Chorus For a Pop-Up Performance of 'I See Stars'

The hit Broadway musical Mean Girls celebrated Pride with Youth Pride Chorus with their surprise pop-up performance of "I See Stars"! Check out the video below!

The performance was done in Madison Square Park at the Mean Girls piano as part of the "Sing for Hope" initiative this summer. For more information, visit https://www.singforhope.org/piano-details/the-cast-of-mean-girls-on-broadway/.

Mean Girls, directed and choreographed by Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw, opened on Broadway in April 2018 at the August Wilson Theatre where it broke box office records and continues playing to packed houses. The US First National Tour launches this fall.

Produced on Broadway by Lorne Michaels, Stuart Thompson, Sonia Friedman, and Paramount Pictures, Mean Girls gets to the hilarious heart of what it means to be a true friend, a worthy nemesis, and above all, a human being.

Cady Heron may have grown up on an African savanna, but nothing prepared her for the wild and vicious ways of her strange new home: suburban Illinois. How will this naïve newbie rise to the top of the popularity pecking order? By taking on The Plastics, a trio of lionized frenemies led by the charming but ruthless Regina George. But when Cady devises a plan to end Regina's reign, she learns the hard way that you can't cross a Queen Bee without getting stung.





