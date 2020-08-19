VIDEO: Liz Callaway Visits Backstage LIVE with Richard Ridge- Watch Now!

Liz tells us all about her concert with Seth Rudetsky, now available On Demand!

Nothing can stop BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge from bringing you interviews with your favorite Broadway stars! Tune in right here today, August 19 (2:30pm ET), as he chats with Broadway songbird Liz Callaway.

Tony Award nominee Liz Callaway just headlined a livestream concert, hosted by Sirius XM star Seth Rudetsky, now available On Demand.

CLICK HERE for tickets!





Tony nominee and Emmy winner Liz Callaway made her Broadway debut in Stephen Sondheim's Merrily We Roll Along. She has gone on to star in Baby, Miss Saigon, The Look of Love, The Three Musketeers, and for 5 years appeared as Grizabella in Cats. Off-Broadway appearances include The Spitfire Grill (Drama Desk nomination), Marry Me a Little and Brownstone. She starred in the one-person play "Every Brilliant Thing" at TheatreSquared and the European premiere of "Sondheim on Sondheim" at London's Royal Festival Hall.



Liz sang the Academy Award-nominated song "Journey to the Past" in the animated feature Anastasia. Other film work includes Jasmine in the two Aladdin sequels, The Swan Princess, and The Rewrite with Hugh Grant.



Her extensive concert and symphony career has included appearances in London, Paris, Vietnam, Australia, China and nearly every major city in the U.S. She performs regularly with her sister Ann Hampton Callaway, as well as composer Stephen Schwartz, and has had the pleasure of singing with Jimmy Webb, Paul Williams and the legendary Johnny Mathis.



Liz has six solo recordings including her newest album, The Essential Liz Callaway. www.lizcallaway.com

