VIDEO: Listen to a Song from FLYING OVER SUNSET in New TV Spot

Lincoln Center Theater's upcoming production of the new musical Flying Over Sunset is officially in rehearsals! The musical, with a book and direction by James Lapine, music by Tom Kitt, and lyrics by Michael Korie, featuring choreography by Michelle Dorrance, will begin previews Thursday, March 12, and open on Thursday, April 16 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater (150 West 65 Street).

Flying Over Sunset stars: Carmen Cusack, Harry Hadden-Paton, Tony Yazbeck, Erika Henningsen, Jeremy Kushnier, Emily Pynenburg, Michele Ragusa, Robert Sella, Laura Shoop, and Atticus Ware.

Set in the 1950's, Flying Over Sunset is a work of fiction inspired by the lives of three extraordinary and accomplished people - writer Aldous Huxley (to be played by Harry Hadden-Paton); playwright, diplomat, and congresswoman, Clare Boothe Luce (Carmen Cusack); and film legend Cary Grant (Tony Yazbeck) - each of whom in real life experimented with the drug LSD. At a crossroads in their lives the three come together, and under the influence of the drug, take a trip and confront the mysteries of their lives and their world.

Check out a just-released TV spot for the new musical, featuring brand new music by Kitt and Korie!





