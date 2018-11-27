VIDEO: Listen to a Clip From 'Turning My Life Around' From Musical Film ANNA AND THE APOCALYPSE

A new clip has been released from the Orion Pictures musical film Anna and The Apocalypse. Watch a clip from "Turning My Life Around" below!

Anna and The Apocalypse follows Anna (Ella Hunt), whose life is dominated by the typical concerns of her youthful peers until the Christmas season in her small British town brings not Santa but an outbreak of the Undead. A zombie apocalypse threatens the sleepy town, forcing Anna and her high school friends to fight, sing, and slash their way to survival with a fast-spreading undead horde in RELENTLESS pursuit.

Anna and the Apocalypse is based on the 2010 BAFTA winning short film Zombie Musical; directed by John McPhail(Where Do We Go From Here); written by Alan McDonaldand the late Ryan McHenry (Ryan Gosling Won't Eat His Cereal viral series); with original music by Roddy Hartand Tommy Reilly - a film and TV songwriting partnership from Glasgow, Scotland, who have each released several critically acclaimed solo albums.

The film is set to hit theaters in a limited release on November 30 before going wide on December 7.

