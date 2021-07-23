VIDEO: Listen to 'The World Fell in Love' From DIANA: THE MUSICAL; Cast Recording Will Be Released on September 24

Click Here for More Articles on DIANA

Diana: The Musical has released "The World Fell In Love," the first official piece of music from the upcoming Original Broadway Cast Recording, set to be released on September 24.

Listen to the song below!

The cast recording can be preordered at https://dianathemusical.lnk.to/albumPR.

With book and lyrics by Tony® winner Joe DiPietro, and music and lyrics by Tony Award® winner David Bryan, the life of the people's princess will unfold over two acts and 22 original songs.

Diana: The Musical Original Broadway Cast Recording will be available September 24 across all digital service providers and on CD with a booklet featuring the full lyrics and liner notes by Joe DiPietro. The album is produced by David Bryan and Ian Eisendrath, the show's Olivier Award-winning music supervisor/arranger.

Track List:

ACT I

1. Prologue

2. Underestimated

3. The Worst Job In England

4. This Is How Your People Dance

5. Snap, Click

6. Whatever Love Means Anyway

7. I Will

8. The World Fell In Love

9. Happiness/Simply Breathe

10. She Moves in The Most Modern Ways

11. Diana (The Rage)

12. As I Love You

13. I Miss You Most on Sundays

14. Pretty, Pretty Girl

ACT II

15. Here Comes James Hewitt

16. Him and Her (And Him And Her)/Just Dance

17. Secrets and Lies

18. The Main Event

19. Whatever Love Means Anyway (Reprise)

20. Pretty, Pretty Girl (Reprise)

21. The Words Came Pouring Out

22. The Dress

23. An Officer's Wife

24. If (Light the World)

Diana: The Musical celebrates the life of Princess Diana and the light of her legacy that continues to shine across the world. The cast recording underscores the emotional range of Diana: The Musical.

The cast recording features performances by an extraordinary company that includes Jeanna de Waal (Kinky Boots, American Idiot) as Diana; Roe Hartrampf (Emily in Paris), making his Broadway debut as Prince Charles; Theatre World Award winner Erin Davie as Camilla Parker Bowles; and two-time Tony Award® winner Judy Kaye playing the role of Queen Elizabeth.

"The World Fell In Love," performed by Jeanna de Waal, Roe Hartrampf, Erin Davie and Judy Kaye, is the third piece of music released from Diana: The Musical. YouTube video is currently available for "Underestimated" and "If," performed by Jeanna de Waal with composer and lyricist David Bryan, also known as Bon Jovi founding member and keyboard player, on piano.

The new Broadway show, directed by Tony Award® winner Christopher Ashley (Come From Away) and choreographed by Olivier Award winner Kelly Devine (Come From Away), will make its global debut as a special presentation on Netflix on October 1, then resumes its life at the Longacre Theatre in New York with previews on November 2, followed by opening night on November 17. From its debut on Netflix, to its Broadway opening night, Diana: The Musical features the stellar cast performances on the original cast recording.

The complete cast of Diana: The Musical includes Zach Adkins, Tessa Alves, Ashley Andrews, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Bruce Dow, Holly Ann Butler, Stephen Carrasco, Richard Gatta, Lauren E. J. Hamilton, Emma Hearn, Shaye B. Hopkins, André Jordan, Gareth Keegan, Nathan Lucrezio, Tomás Matos, Chris Medlin, Laura Stracko and Bethany Ann Tesarck.

Diana: The Musical tells the story of one of the most beloved women of modern times. Engaged to a prince she barely knows, 19-year-old Diana Spencer is thrust onto the world stage and, overnight, becomes the most famous woman in the world. As she struggles to navigate her way within the rigid structure of the royal family, Princess Diana finds herself trapped in a loveless marriage, eventually finding her voice by devoting herself to those in need. Forced to endure a media spotlight brighter than the world has ever known, Princess Diana defies all expectations to emerge as her own woman and create a legacy that will endure forever.