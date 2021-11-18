VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks Jonathan Larson's Impact on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Lin-Manuel Miranda appeared on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon last night to discuss his new film adaption of tick, tick...BOOM! and the impact that Jonathan Larson's work has had on his life. He also touched on his new Disney film Encanto, the return of Broadway, and played Wheel of Freestyle, Vol. 4 with Jimmy Fallon!

tick, tick...BOOM! is now playing in theaters before its Netflix debut on Friday, November 19. The film stars Academy Award nominee & Tony Award winner Andrew Garfield, Alexandra Shipp, Tony Award nominee Robin de Jesús, Tony Award nominee Joshua Henry, MJ Rodriguez, Emmy Award winner Bradley Whitford, The Roots' Tariq Trotter, with Emmy and Tony Award winner Judith Light, and Vanessa Hudgens.

Andrew Garfield plays Jon, a young theater composer who's waiting tables at a New York City diner in 1990 while writing what he hopes will be the next great American musical. Days before he's due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jon is feeling the pressure from everywhere: from his girlfriend Susan (Alexandra Shipp), who dreams of an artistic life beyond New York City; from his friend Michael (Robin de Jesús), who has moved on from his dream to a life of financial security; amidst an artistic community being ravaged by the AIDS epidemic. With the clock ticking, Jon is at a crossroads and faces the question everyone must reckon with: What are we meant to do with the time we have?

