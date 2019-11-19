LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA
VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Talks HIS DARK MATERIALS, IN THE HEIGHTS & More on TODAY!

Nov. 19, 2019  

Lin-Manuel Miranda stopped by TODAY on Tuesday to talk about the new HBO series he co-stars in, His Dark Materials.

During the interview, Miranda also discusses the new portrait in the Smithsonian that shows him as Alexander Hamilton - and an irreverent photo of himself with Michelle Obama.

Miranda talked briefly about his other projects including the In The Heights film, the Drama Bookshop, and working with Alan Menken on the live-action Little Mermaid film!

Watch the full interview below!

