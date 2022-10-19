VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda & Luis A. Miranda Jr. Appear on MSNBC's 'José Díaz-Balart Reports'

Today on MSNBC's "José Díaz-Balart Reports," "Hamilton" and "Encanto'' composer Lin-Manuel Miranda and his father Luis A. Miranda Jr. joined anchor José Díaz-Balart for an interview to discuss the concerns of young voters, the importance of the Latino vote, the impacts of hurricanes on Puerto Rico and more.

"It was really inspiring to hear from these young people. Their bodies are on the ballot. Gun violence is on the ballot. Immigration is on the ballot. They spoke so eloquently about the need to turnout and not just turnout, not just the most politically engaged of these young people, but to grab their families, to grab their friends, those who aren't necessarily inclined to vote, and educate them about it," Miranda said of his conversations with young voters.

Yesterday, they both appeared at a Beto O'Rourke rally in Houston, Texas, sharing their vision for bringing Texans together around the popular things that they want to accomplish.

"The next stage, it's really now that the Biden administration, it's allowing those funds to reach the island, so the government of Puerto Rico and mayors throughout the island use those funds effectively to continue through that recovery process. We'll all be watching and make sure that, when we rebuild, we are rebuilding for the next hurricane because climate change, it's teaching us that they will continue to reoccur and they will be stronger all the time," Luis A. Miranda Jr. stated.

When asked about what projects he is working on in the future, Miranda stated that he is currently focusing on "getting out the vote."

"That's really more important than anything I could be writing right now. I'm sure there is someone watching this TV who doesn't agree with my politics and are saying, stay out of politics. Stick to writing your plays. I couldn't agree more. I would rather be writing my plays. But when democracy is on the line, I think we all have to do our part no matter what role we're playing," Miranda said of his future projects.

A Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy, Tony Award-winning composer, lyricist, and actor, Lin-Manuel is the creator and original star of Broadway's Hamilton and In the Heights, and the recipient of the 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award and 2018 Kennedy Center Honors. He has been an active supporter of relief efforts in Puerto Rico post-Hurricane Maria. He lives with his family in NYC.

