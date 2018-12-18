VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Discusses HAMILTON in Puerto Rico on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Dec. 18, 2018  

Lin-Manuel Miranda was a guest on today's episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan." During the interview, he talks about his plans to reprise his role in "Hamilton" when the show goes to Puerto Rico.

Watch the video below!

Hamilton will run from January 8 - January 27, 2019 in Puerto Rico. Miranda will reprise his role as Alexander Hamilton exclusively for this three-week engagement at Teatro UPR.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is an award-winning composer, lyricist, and performer, as well as a 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award recipient. His current musical, Hamilton - with book, music and lyrics by Mr. Miranda, in addition to him originating the title role - opened on Broadway in 2015. Hamilton was awarded the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in Drama and earned a record-breaking 16 Tony Nominations, winning 11 TONY AWARDS including two personally for Mr. Miranda for Book and Score of a Musical. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton won the 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Discusses HAMILTON in Puerto Rico on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles






More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon Sing Holiday Parodies of 2018's Top Hits
  • VIDEO: Kristy Cates Spends 'Another Awful Day With the MTA'
  • VIDEO: Bryan Cranston, Laura Linney, and More Star in Spoof Christmas Film Trailer Created By Kids and Stephen Colbert
  • VIDEO: Watch ANASTASIA's Christy Altomare and Cody Simpson Duet on Acoustic 'Once Upon a December'
  • VIDEO: Mike Birbiglia Is Okay With People Falling Asleep at THE NEW ONE
  • VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Discusses HAMILTON in Puerto Rico on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE