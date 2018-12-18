VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Discusses HAMILTON in Puerto Rico on LIVE WITH KELLY AND RYAN

Lin-Manuel Miranda was a guest on today's episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan." During the interview, he talks about his plans to reprise his role in "Hamilton" when the show goes to Puerto Rico.

Hamilton will run from January 8 - January 27, 2019 in Puerto Rico. Miranda will reprise his role as Alexander Hamilton exclusively for this three-week engagement at Teatro UPR.

Lin-Manuel Miranda is an award-winning composer, lyricist, and performer, as well as a 2015 MacArthur Foundation Award recipient. His current musical, Hamilton - with book, music and lyrics by Mr. Miranda, in addition to him originating the title role - opened on Broadway in 2015. Hamilton was awarded the 2016 Pulitzer Prize in Drama and earned a record-breaking 16 Tony Nominations, winning 11 TONY AWARDS including two personally for Mr. Miranda for Book and Score of a Musical. The Original Broadway Cast Recording of Hamilton won the 2016 Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

