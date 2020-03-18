VIDEO: Lin-Manuel Miranda Chats With Jimmy Fallon on THE TONIGHT SHOW: AT HOME EDITION
"The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition," which premiered last night on the show's official Youtube channel, returned tonight with guest Lin-Manuel Miranda via Zoom.
Following its premiere on YouTube, "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition" will air as part of each encore episode during the show's nightly NBC telecast (11:35 p.m. PT -12:35 a.m. ET).
As Fallon takes part in social distancing, he will be bringing approximately 10-minute episodes to fans from his home each night. Last night's video has over 2 million views and has already helped raise almost $19,000 for Feeding America.
Fallon will also continue to highlight a different charity each night in an effort to raise funds for those in need during this time. Tonight's charity will be Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Broadway Cares is one of the nation's leading industry-based HIV/AIDS fundraising and grant-making organizations that funds the social service work of The Actors Fund and award grants to AIDS service organizations nationwide.
