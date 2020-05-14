VIDEO: Leslie Odom, Jr. Performs 'Go Crazy' on THE LATE LATE SHOW

James Corden connects with Leslie Odom Jr. was a guest on Wednesday night's episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden, where he talked working with Josh Gad on "Central Park" for Apple TV.

Leslie also performs his hit single "Go Crazy" with a little help from his daughter.

Watch his performance below!

An award-winning vocalist, sharp songwriter, acclaimed author, and consummate showman, Leslie Odom, Jr. entertains, engages, and enthralls audiences around the globe with timeless class, charisma, and charm. He ascended to international renown by originating the role of Aaron Burr in the Broadway phenomenon Hamilton in 2016 for which he received a Tony® and GRAMMY® Award, generated hundreds of millions of streams, and earned multiple gold and platinum certifications. Later in 2016, his self-titled jazz debut bowed at #1 on the Soundscan Current and Traditional Jazz Charts. A year later, he returned to the top of multiple charts with the deluxe edition of Simply Christmas, which landed at #1 on the Soundscan and Billboard Jazz Charts. His extensive acting career encompasses everything from Smash, Law & Order: SVU, Gotham, Grey's Anatomy, House of Lies, and CSI: Miami to Red Tails and Murder On The Orient Express.





