VIDEO: Lea Salonga Sings Theme Song at Southeast Asian Games

The 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games) will be held this November across various venues.

Watch Lea Salonga singing the official theme song of the 30th Southeast Asian Games below!

According to MSN, Salonga worked on the song, entitled "We Win As One," with musician and composer Ryan Cayabyab and writer-director Floy Quintos.

Lea Salonga was just 17 when she was discovered by the producers of Miss Saigon, and cast in the lead role of Kim. She originated the role in London and New York, and won the Olivier and Tony Awards for best actress in a musical for her work in the show.

She then went on to play Eponine and Fantine in Les Misérables on Broadway and in the musical's 10th and 25th anniversary concerts in London.

Younger audiences will recognise her pitch perfect tones as the singing voices of Princess Jasmine in Aladdin and Fa Mulan in Mulan and Mulan II - earning her the official title of Disney Legend.

Her most recent West End appearance was in 2014 as part of the 25th anniversary celebrations for Miss Saigon at the Prince Edward Theatre.





