VIDEO: Lea Salonga Chats With Healthcare Workers in the Philippines During THE CALL TO UNITE Stream

Lea Salonga appeared in conversation with healthcare workers in the Philippines during The Call to Unite's global stream-a-thon.

The stream began Friday, May 1st at 8pm EDT and continues until 10pm EDT today, May 2.

The full stream can be watched live here.

The Call to Unite stream-a-thon kicked off yesterday, May 1 at 8pm ET with participants including Oprah Winfrey, Tim Shriver, President George W. Bush, President Bill Clinton, Julia Roberts, Martin Sheen, Josh Groban, Maria Shriver, Sean "Diddy" Combs and more to offer hope, celebrate humanity, and inspire a global movement of solidarity amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Cultural, spiritual, civic and community leaders will continue to #answerthecall to serve others in their own way today.

Within the last few hours Deepak Chopra, Rob Lowe, Mandy Moore, Yo-Yo Ma, Leanne Rimes, Hunter Hayes, Darrell Green, Shaka Senghor and more joined the movement, inviting viewers to #answerthecall however they can - by donating directly to families in need, signing up to volunteer, or sharing a story of hope.





