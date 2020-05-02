VIDEO: 'The Call to Unite' Extends Livestream For Two Additional Hours; Watch Now!

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Due to overwhelming global interest by "Uniters" to #answerthecall, The Call to Unite is extending its originally planned 24-hour global livestream event to include 2 additional hours of exclusive content -- for a total of 26 consecutive, inspiring hours.

The stream is now live, through 10pm EDT tonight, May 2.

Watch below!

Within the last few hours Deepak Chopra, Rob Lowe, Mandy Moore, Yo-Yo Ma, Leanne Rimes, Hunter Hayes, Darrell Green, Shaka Senghor and more joined the movement, inviting viewers to #answerthecall however they can - by donating directly to families in need, signing up to volunteer, or sharing a story of hope.

Highlights from the 2am-12pm EDT segments on May 2 include:

The children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Nelson Mandela (Ndaba Mandela), Martin Luther King, Jr. (Martin Luther King III), Mahatma Gandhi (Asha Ramgobin), Walter Sisulu (Shaka Sisulu), and Desmond Tutu (Biso Tutu-Gxashe) joined together for symposium of "Living Legends," in which they discussed one common value that inspired the revolutionary movements of their relatives: love (Note: full video will be available on unite.us within the next 1 hour; there are no restrictions on this embeddable video)

Deepak Chopra spoke about harnessing compassion and love

Viewers took a tour around the globe - from Central America to South Africa, Greece to China, and back to the United States - learning about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on different continents from cultural icons

NBA and WNBA athletes including Jaren Jackson Jr., Devonte Graham, Renee Montgomery, Myles Turner, Danilo Gallinari and more shared their favorite at-home basketball drills and exercises

Yo-Yo Ma played the cello, serenading listeners from his living room

Convener of The Call To Unite, Tim Shriver, along with daughter Caroline Shriver decided to #answerthecall by teaching a Unity Dance

98 Degrees, Mandy Moore, Leanne Rimes, Hunter Hayes, Ally Brooke, Rodney Atkins and more shared the gift of music

Chief Roberto Mukaro Borrero joined Portugal the Man's John Baldwin Gourley and Zach Carothers to highlight the band's work around raising awareness of land acknowledgement and indiginous people

Astronauts George M. Whitesides, Peggy Whitson, Rusty Schweickart, and Anousheh Ansari offered tips on spending time in isolation from their experience in space

After highlighting the importance of commonality youth experience in creative projects, actor Rob Lowe introduced The Global Scribes Kids who performed an original song

In a discussion with Tim Shriver, the co-founder and chairperson of the Sun Media Group and the Sun Culture Foundation, Yang Lan, shared artwork from 100 children telling a story of their experience through this pandemic that served as a powerful reminder children are always observing and we need to lead by example

The Call to Unite stream-a-thon kicked off yesterday, May 1 at 8pm ET with participants including Oprah Winfrey, Tim Shriver, President George W. Bush, President Bill Clinton, Julia Roberts, Martin Sheen, Josh Groban, Maria Shriver, Sean "Diddy" Combs and more to offer hope, celebrate humanity, and inspire a global movement of solidarity amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Cultural, spiritual, civic and community leaders will continue to #answerthecall to serve others in their own way today.





