VIDEO: Lea Michele Talks Returning to Broadway in FUNNY GIRL on THE DAILY SHOW

Yesterday, Lea Michele appeared on The Daily Show to talk about Funny Girl and more! The actress and singer shared what it's been like living her dream of playing Fanny Bryce, why she decided to return to Broadway after 15 years of acting in L.A., and how her life is different now as a wife and mother.

Watch the full interview below!

Now starring on Broadway in Funny Girl, Lea Michele is an award-winning actress, singer and NY Times Best Selling author. She is best known for her role as "Rachel Berry" on Ryan Murphy's critically acclaimed, Golden Globe- and SAG Award-winning series, "Glee." In 2010, Michele was honored with an Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series and a Golden Globe nomination for Best Television Actress - Comedy.

Funny Girl is the story of the indomitable Fanny Brice, a girl from the Lower East Side who dreamed of a life on the stage. Everyone told her she'd never be a star, but then something funny happened-she became one of the most beloved performers in history, shining brighter than the brightest lights of Broadway.

Featuring some of the most iconic songs in theatre history including "Don't Rain On My Parade," "I'm the Greatest Star," and "People," Michael Mayer's bold new production marks the first time Funny Girl has returned to Broadway since its debut 58 years ago.



