VIDEO: Laurie Metcalf Talks THREE TALL WOMEN, ROSEANNE, & More on THE VIEW

May. 10, 2018  

Acting legend Laurie Metcalf sits down with the women of The View to discuss Roseanne, Three Tall Women on Broadway and more! Check out the clip below!

Metcalf most recently won a Tony Award for her unforgettable performance in last season's A Doll's House, Part 2, and received three Emmy Awards for her portrayal of Jackie Harris in the hit television series "Roseanne." At MCC Theater, she received Lucille Lortel and Obie Awards for her performance in Sharr White's The Other Place, a role she reprised for Broadway and for which she also received a Tony Award nomination. Metcalf is currently on Broadway in Three Tall Women.

Edward Albee's Three Tall Women. Three Tall Women starring two-time Academy Award-winner Glenda Jackson, Tony Award winner, three-time Emmy Award winner, and 2018 Academy Award nominee Laurie Metcalf, and Tony Award nominee Alison Pill opened March 29 on Broadway!

