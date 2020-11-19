VIDEO: Laura Osnes and Santino Fontana Perform a Mashup of 'Ten Minutes Ago' and 'You Are Never Away'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Laura Osnes and Santino Fontana, who starred on Broadway together in Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella, teamed up for a new socially distanced mashup!

The pair sang their rendition of 'Ten Minutes Ago' from Cinderella along with 'You Are Never Away' from Allegro!

The video features piano and music direction by Ted Sperling, and arrangement by Jeff Blumenkrantz.

Watch the video below!

