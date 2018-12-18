VIDEO: Laura Benanti Talks Living Her Loverly Dream Role in MY FAIR LADY

Tony Award winner Laura Benanti recently assumed the role of Eliza Doolittle in the award-winning production of Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady, directed by Bartlett Sher, for a limited engagement through Sunday, February 17.

Hear from the star as she talks with New York Live about finally playing her (not so secret) dream role!

One of the most beloved musicals of all time, Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady returns to Broadway in a lavish new production from Lincoln Center Theater, the theater that brought you the Tony-winning revivals of South Pacific and The King and I.



My Fair Lady tells the story of Eliza Doolittle, a young Cockney flower seller, and Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who is determined to transform her into his idea of a "proper lady." But who is really being transformed?

