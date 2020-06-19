VIDEO: LIVE WITH CARNEGIE HALL Celebrates Juneteenth
Dating back to the end of the American Civil War in 1865, Juneteenth commemorates our nation's true independence-the day when all members of the newly formed Union were finally declared free. More than 400 years after the first Africans were brought to the English colonies, the fight for equality continues.
Through music and commentary, Carnegie Hall celebrates the importance of this historic day and acknowledge the long road still ahead.
