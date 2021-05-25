VIDEO: LES MISERABLES Opens In Tokyo

The worldwide smash musical Les Miserables opened this week in Tokyo! Get a look at their opening night below.

The Japanese company is currently the only full production of Les Mis playing anywhere in the world.

Get a look at the production here:

Since Cameron Mackintosh first conceived this new production of "Les Misérables" in 2009 to celebrate the show's 25th anniversary it has taken the world by storm. Originally touring the UK throughout 2009/10, concluding with a season at the Barbican, it has also played across the globe including Broadway.

This production opened triumphantly in the West End at the Sondheim Theatre in January 2020 to critical acclaim, and it will reopen there in September 2021 following a limited run of The Staged Concert. It will also open in Tokyo in May 2021 and will commence another tour of North America in Autumn 2022.

It has firmly been embraced by modern audiences everywhere as a Les Mis for the 21st century. The tour of this production has sold out in record breaking time in each venue it has played since opening in 2018.

Boublil and Schönberg's magnificent score of "LES MISÉRABLES" includes the songs, "I Dreamed a Dream", "On My Own", "Stars", "Bring Him Home", "Do You Hear the People Sing?", "One Day More", "Empty Chairs at Empty Tables", "Master Of The House" and many more. Seen by over 120 million people worldwide in 52 countries and in 22 languages, "LES MISÉRABLES" is undisputedly one of the world's most popular musicals.