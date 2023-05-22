VIDEO: LEOPOLDSTADT Star Brandon Uranowitz Brings The Testimonies of Audience Members To Life In 'Sharing Our Stories'

Leopoldstadt, Tom Stoppard's Olivier Award-winning Best New Play, directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Patrick Marber, is playing now on Broadway.

Leopoldstadt, Tom Stoppard's Olivier Award-winning and Tony-nominated Best New Play, directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Patrick Marber, is playing now on Broadway. 

Set in Vienna, Leopoldstadt takes its title from the Jewish quarter. This passionate drama of love and endurance begins in the last days of 1899 and follows one extended family deep into the heart of the 20th Century.

Below, watch as one of the production's stars, Brandon Uranowitz, narrates the true, moving and harrowing testimonies of Broadway audience members who have found their family history and themselves in the narrative of this epic drama.  

Full of his customary wit and beauty, Tom Stoppard's late work spans fifty years of time over two hours. With a cast of 38 actors and direction by Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt is now playing on Broadway. 

Perhaps the most personal play of Stoppard's unmatched career, Leopoldstadt opened on October 2, 2022 to rave reviews. Leopoldstadt previously received the Olivier Award for Best New Play in October 2020. This production marks Tom Stoppard's 19th play on Broadway since his groundbreaking Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead opened 55 years ago. Stoppard has won four Best Play Tony Awards, more than any other playwright in history.

Leopoldstadt's current cast features Jesse Aaronson, Betsy Aidem, Jenna Augen, Japhet Balaban, Corey Brill, Daniel Cantor, Faye Castelow, Ali Rose Dachis, Erica Dasher, Eden Epstein, Gina Ferrall, Charlotte Graham, Matt Harrington, Suzy Jane Hunt, Jacqueline Jarrold, Sarah Killough, Colleen Litchfield, Joshua Malina, Aaron Neil, Seth Numrich, Dave Register, Anthony Rosenthal, Christopher James Stevens, Sara Topham, three-time Tony Award nominee Brandon Uranowitz, Dylan S. Wallach, Reese Bogin, Cody Braverman, Max Ryan Burach, Calvin James Davis, Michael Deaner, Romy Fay, Pearl Scarlett Gold, Ava Michele Hyl, Joshua Satine, Aaron Shuf, and Drew Squire.

Leopoldstadt's creative team includes scenic design by Tony Award winner Richard Hudson (The Lion King, La Bête); costume design by Brigitte Reiffenstuel; lighting design by three-time Tony Award winner Neil Austin (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Company, Travesties); sound and original music by Tony Award winner Adam Cork (Red, Travesties); video design by Isaac Madge; movement by Emily Jane Boyle; hair, wig & makeup design by Campbell Young Associates; casting by Jim Carnahan CSA and Maureen Kelleher CSA; and UK casting by Amy Ball CDG. The dialect coach is Kate Wilson.

Leopoldstadt is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Roy Furman, and Lorne Michaels, with co-producers Stephanie P. McClelland, Gavin Kalin, Delman Sloan, Eilene Davidson, Brad Edgerton, Patrick Gracey, Hunter Arnold, Burnt Umber Productions, Cue to Cue Productions, The Factor Gavin Partnership, Harris Rubin Productions, Robert Nederlander, Jr., No Guarantees, Sandy Robertson, Iris Smith, Jamie deRoy / Catherine Adler, Dodge Hall Productions / Waverly Productions, Ricardo Hornos / Robert Tichio, Heni Koenigsberg / Wendy Federman, Thomas S. Perakos / Stephanie Kramer, Brian Spector / Judith Seinfeld, and Richard Winkler / Alan Shorr.



LEOPOLDSTADT Limited Series Adaptation in the Works

A limited series adaptation of Leopoldstadt is in the works. Discussions to bring the acclaimed play to the small screen began discreetly before the Writers Guild of America strike began. No deals for the series have been made and it will most likely not land until after the strike is over.

Finding the Sound of LEOPOLDSTADT

Just close your eyes at the Longacre Theatre and you will be transported from the heart of New York City to 20th century Vienna. That is thanks to the maticuous work of Adam Cork, who acted as Sound Designer and created original music for Tom Stoppard's Leopoldstadt.

LEOPOLDSTADT Begins Final 12 Weeks of Performances on Broadway

Leopoldstadt, Tom Stoppard’s Olivier Award-winning Best New Play, has begun its final 12 weeks of performances at the Longacre Theatre on Broadway. See how to purchase tickets!

Video: Joshua Malina on Why Starring in LEOPOLDSTADT is 'Meaningful'

Joshua Malina appeared on Good Morning America to discuss joining the cast of Leopoldstadt on Broadway in the role of Hermann. Malina also discussed fulfilling his dream of being on Broadway during his Broadway debut in A Few Good Men, appearing in Scandal on ABC, and more. Watch the video of the interview now!


Recommended For You