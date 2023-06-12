Video: Patrick Marber Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Direction of a Play'

Leopoldstadt is currently running at the Longacre Theatre.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

POPULAR

2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced Photo 1 2023 Tony Awards Performance Line-Up Announced
KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners! Photo 2 KIMBERLY AKIMBO & More Win 2023 Tony Awards - Full List of Winners!
Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo 3 Video: Watch the Full, Gravity-Defying Tap Number from NEW YORK, NEW YORK
HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production Photo 4 HERE LIES LOVE Will Add 12 Local 802 Musicians To Broadway Production

Click Here for More on Talking Tonys

Just last night at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Patrick Marber took home a Tony Award for 'Best Direction of a Play' for his outstanding work on Leopoldstadt (currently running at the Longacre Theatre). After leaving the stage at the United Palace, Patrick checked it with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

Marber was born in London in 1964. He is a playwright, screenwriter and director.  He directed his own play Closer on Broadway (Music Box) in 1999 and then Tom Stoppard’s Travesties in 2018 (Roundabout/American Airlines). These productions received Tony nominations for Best Play, Best Director and Best Revival.  Directing credits of his own work include Dealer’s Choice, Closer, Howard Katz, Three days in the Country at the National Theatre, After Miss Julie for BBC TV and Don Juan in Soho at Wyndham’s Theatre.  Other directing credits include The Room as part of the Pinter at the Pinter Season, Venus In Fur at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, The Caretaker at the Comedy Theatre, Blue Remembered Hills at the National Theatre, ‘1953’ at the Almeida and The Old Neighborhood at the Royal Court Theatre. Marber’s plays, which have received multiple awards both in the West End and on Broadway, also include The Red Lion and versions of Hedda Gabler and Exit The King. He received an Academy Award nomination for his screenplay Notes on a Scandal.  





RELATED STORIES

1
LEOPOLDSTADTs Brandon Uranowitz Wins 2023 Tony Award Photo
LEOPOLDSTADT's Brandon Uranowitz Wins 2023 Tony Award

Brandon Uranowitz has won the 2023 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for Leopoldstadt. In his visit to the winner's room, Brandon celebrated the impact of Tom Stoppard's epic drama and reacted to his director, Patrick Marber's win in real time!

2
LEOPOLDSTADT Wins 2023 Tony Award for Best Play Photo
LEOPOLDSTADT Wins 2023 Tony Award for Best Play

Leopoldstadt has won the 2023 Tony Award for Best Play.

3
LEOPOLDSTADTs Brandon Uranowitz Wins 2023 Tony Award Photo
LEOPOLDSTADT's Brandon Uranowitz Wins 2023 Tony Award

Brandon Uranowitz has won the 2023 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for LEOPOLDSTADT.

4
Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT Photo
Video: Brandon Uranowitz Has Been Waiting His Entire Life for LEOPOLDSTADT

As Leopoldstadt enters its final weeks on Broadway, some members of its company are gearing up for Tonys season. Brandon Uranowitz is one of them. Watch as he chats with Richard Ridge about his role in this video!

From This Author - Richard Ridge

Video: Miriam Silverman Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Featured Actress in a Play'Video: Miriam Silverman Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Featured Actress in a Play'
Video: Michael Arden Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Direction of a Musical'Video: Michael Arden Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Direction of a Musical'
Video: Brandon Uranowitz Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Featured Actor in a Play'Video: Brandon Uranowitz Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Featured Actor in a Play'
Video: Bonnie Milligan Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Featured Actress in a Musical'Video: Bonnie Milligan Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Featured Actress in a Musical'

Videos

Video: J. Harrison Ghee Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actor in a Musical' Video Video: J. Harrison Ghee Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actor in a Musical'
Sean Hayes Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actor in a Play' Video
Sean Hayes Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Leading Actor in a Play'
CABARET Celebrates John Kander and Joel Grey's Lifetime Achievement Tony Awards Video
CABARET Celebrates John Kander and Joel Grey's Lifetime Achievement Tony Awards
Miriam Silverman Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Featured Actress in a Play' Video
Miriam Silverman Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Featured Actress in a Play'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You