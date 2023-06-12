Video: Patrick Marber Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Direction of a Play'

Just last night at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Patrick Marber took home a Tony Award for 'Best Direction of a Play' for his outstanding work on Leopoldstadt (currently running at the Longacre Theatre). After leaving the stage at the United Palace, Patrick checked it with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

Marber was born in London in 1964. He is a playwright, screenwriter and director. He directed his own play Closer on Broadway (Music Box) in 1999 and then Tom Stoppard’s Travesties in 2018 (Roundabout/American Airlines). These productions received Tony nominations for Best Play, Best Director and Best Revival. Directing credits of his own work include Dealer’s Choice, Closer, Howard Katz, Three days in the Country at the National Theatre, After Miss Julie for BBC TV and Don Juan in Soho at Wyndham’s Theatre. Other directing credits include The Room as part of the Pinter at the Pinter Season, Venus In Fur at the Theatre Royal Haymarket, The Caretaker at the Comedy Theatre, Blue Remembered Hills at the National Theatre, ‘1953’ at the Almeida and The Old Neighborhood at the Royal Court Theatre. Marber’s plays, which have received multiple awards both in the West End and on Broadway, also include The Red Lion and versions of Hedda Gabler and Exit The King. He received an Academy Award nomination for his screenplay Notes on a Scandal.