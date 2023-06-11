Video: Brandon Uranowitz Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Featured Actor in a Play'

Earlier tonight at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Brandon Uranowitz took home a Tony Award for 'Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play' for his outstanding work in Leopoldstadt (currently running at the Longacre Theatre). After leaving the stage at the United Palace, Brandon checked it with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

Brandon is a 2019 Tony and Drama Desk Award nominee for his performance as Larry in the Broadway revival of Lanford Wilson’s Burn This. Brandon most recently appeared as Leon Czolgosz in the 2021 off-Broadway revival of Assassins at CSC, directed by John Doyle. He previously received Tony Award nominations for his performances in An American in Paris and Falsettos. Other Broadway credits include The Band’s Visit, Prince of Broadway, and Baby, It’s You!. Screen credits include the films Here Today, The Kitchen, and Stage Fright, and television series “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” “Fosse/Verdon,” “Dietland,” “Blue Bloods,” “Inside Amy Schumer” and “Law & Order: Criminal Intent.”