Video: Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play'

Leopoldstadt is running on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre.

By: Jun. 13, 2023

On Sunday night at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Brigitte Reiffenstuel took home a Tony Award for 'Best Costume Design of a Play' for her outstanding work on Leopoldstadt (currently running at the Longacre Theatre). After leaving the stage at the United Palace, Brigitte checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share her initial reaction!

Reiffenstuel was born in Munich and studied at the London College of Fashion and Central St Martins College of Art and Design. She won the Dora Mavor Moore Award for Outstanding Costume and the Oscar della Lirica award for achievement in costume design. Recent work includes: Oklahoma! for Chichester Festival Theatre; The Light in the Piazza at the Royal Festival Hall, London; Twelfth Night at the Young Vic. Her extensive work in opera includes productions at the Opéra National de Paris, the Wiener Staatsoper, the Royal Opera House Covent Garden and the Metropolitan Opera, New York. She designed the costumes for Kate Bush’s album tour, Before The Dawn.





Video: Tom Stoppard and Sonia Friedman Celebrate Tony Win for Best Play Photo
Video: Tom Stoppard and Sonia Friedman Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Play'

Just last night at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Leopoldstadt, currently running at the Longacre Theatre, took home a Tony Award for 'Best Play'. After leaving the stage at the United Palace, playwright Tom Stoppard and producer Sonia Friedman checked it with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share their initial reactions!

Video: Patrick Marber Celebrates Tony Win for Best Direction of a Play Photo
Video: Patrick Marber Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Direction of a Play'

Just last night at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Patrick Marber took home a Tony Award for 'Best Direction of a Play' for his outstanding work on Leopoldstadt (currently running at the Longacre Theatre). After leaving the stage at the United Palace, Patrick checked it with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share his initial reaction!

LEOPOLDSTADTs Brandon Uranowitz Wins 2023 Tony Award Photo
LEOPOLDSTADT's Brandon Uranowitz Wins 2023 Tony Award

Brandon Uranowitz has won the 2023 Tony Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for Leopoldstadt. In his visit to the winner's room, Brandon celebrated the impact of Tom Stoppard's epic drama and reacted to his director, Patrick Marber's win in real time!

LEOPOLDSTADT Wins 2023 Tony Award for Best Play Photo
LEOPOLDSTADT Wins 2023 Tony Award for Best Play

Leopoldstadt has won the 2023 Tony Award for Best Play.

