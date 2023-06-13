Video: Brigitte Reiffenstuel Celebrates Tony Win for 'Best Costume Design of a Play'

On Sunday night at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Brigitte Reiffenstuel took home a Tony Award for 'Best Costume Design of a Play' for her outstanding work on Leopoldstadt (currently running at the Longacre Theatre). After leaving the stage at the United Palace, Brigitte checked in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share her initial reaction!

Reiffenstuel was born in Munich and studied at the London College of Fashion and Central St Martins College of Art and Design. She won the Dora Mavor Moore Award for Outstanding Costume and the Oscar della Lirica award for achievement in costume design. Recent work includes: Oklahoma! for Chichester Festival Theatre; The Light in the Piazza at the Royal Festival Hall, London; Twelfth Night at the Young Vic. Her extensive work in opera includes productions at the Opéra National de Paris, the Wiener Staatsoper, the Royal Opera House Covent Garden and the Metropolitan Opera, New York. She designed the costumes for Kate Bush’s album tour, Before The Dawn.