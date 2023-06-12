Video: Tom Stoppard and Sonia Friedman Celebrate Tony Win for 'Best Play'

Just last night at the 76th Annual Tony Awards, Leopoldstadt, currently running at the Longacre Theatre, took home a Tony Award for 'Best Play'. After leaving the stage at the United Palace, playwright Tom Stoppard and producer Sonia Friedman checked it with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to share their initial reactions!

Set in Vienna, Leopoldstadt takes its title from the Jewish quarter. This passionate drama of love and endurance begins in the last days of 1899 and follows one extended family deep into the heart of the 20th Century. Full of his customary wit and beauty, Tom Stoppard's late work spans fifty years of time over two hours.