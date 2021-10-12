VIDEO: Kristin Chenoweth and Ariana Grande Share Their Mutual Love on THE VOICE

Broadway legend Kristin Chenoweth will serve as "Battle Advisor" for coach Ariana Grande on this season of The Voice. In a new video uploaded to the singing competition's official YouTube page, the pair shared their mutual love and admiration for each other.

"Aside from being the most incredible technical singer on this planet, she evaluates the intention behind every lyric like no other," Grande said of Chenoweth. "Kristin was so helpful in making sure that each vocal was accompanied by the presence and emotional integrity it deserved."

The four-time Emmy-winning musical competition series "The Voice" returns with multi-platinum recording artist, Grammy Award winner, and talented actress Ariana Grande claiming her red chair alongside superstar Coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton as they return for Season 21. Carson Daly returns as host.

The show's innovative format features four stages of competition: Blind Auditions, Battle Rounds, Knockouts, and Live Performance Shows. This season's Battle Advisors include Jason Aldean (Team Kelly), Kristin Chenoweth (Team Ariana), Camila Cabello (Team Legend), and Dierks Bentley (Team Blake).

For the Knockouts, one superstar Mega Mentor will work with all the coaches and their teams. In the Live Performance Shows, the top artists will compete against each other weekly during a live broadcast, and the television audience will vote to save their favorite artists. In the end, one artist will be named "The Voice" and receive the grand prize of a recording contract.